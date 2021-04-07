As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
6:25 p.m.: Cole County adds 8 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,767 cases in Cole County, an increase of 8 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Eight new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of April thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 29% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 36,948 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 22,278 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 15,546 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 3,031 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.79.
6:20 p.m.: CPS reports nearly 60% of staff have initiated vaccination
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 10.5.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 23 students in the district currently in quarantine and 4 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 13 quarantined, 1 positive cases, 9 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 4 quarantined, 1 positive case, 4 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 5 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 1 quarantined, n/a positive cases
The district has seen 2,731 quarantined student cases and 643 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 4 staff members currently in quarantine and no active staff cases reported. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 59.5% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:10 p.m.: Boone County is first in state for initiated vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 87. That is a 18 case increase from Tuesday's update.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 36.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. It is the highest rate in the state as of Wednesday.
- 103,112 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 65,327 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 38,738 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 9,654 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.79.
10:35 a.m.: Boone Health to open vaccination appointments to Mo. residents over 16
Boone Health currently has Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for any Missouri resident over the age of 16, starting Friday, April 9.
The Boone Health clinic is located inside the Columbia Mall.
In a release, Boone Health said to check back on the website as they will add additional dates and times for appointments.
7:45 a.m.: 478 new cases in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 478 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 491,900.
DHSS reported one new death in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,509 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,817,892 total doses administered
- 1,772,667 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,114,370 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 28.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 18.2% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 692 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,175 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 311.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.