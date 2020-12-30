As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Dec. 30 will become available below:
7:20 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,761 new cases; 58 new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,761 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Monday. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 388,856.
Missouri also reported 58 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Missouri has reported 5,491 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a four-day delay. There are 2,540 hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
In the past seven days, there have been 13,613 positive cases of the virus. The daily case average now stands at 1,945.
The CDC's method has a 17.1% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.