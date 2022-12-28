COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning.
The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road.
Columbia Fire Department working a head on collision near the 4100 Block of Mexico Gravel Rd. pic.twitter.com/PN0tZ8IDAr— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) December 28, 2022
A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Additional details were not immediately available.