COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. 

A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

