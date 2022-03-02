COLUMBIA - Parks in Columbia saw people of all ages today enjoying themselves outside due to the record warmth.
Wednesday had a temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit, which was the highest it's been on March 2nd since 1992.
At Stephens Lake Park, a lot of people walked the long and windy trails throughout the venue as they got their fitness for the day. People laid in hammocks and parents played with their children on the swing sets.
One mother spending time with her daughter shared how it feels to be outside playing with her child again.
"It's just what we needed. It's just so perfect. It's been cold for so long, and I really didn't expect this at all," she said.
Pets were out too, as owners played fetch in the grass and walked their dogs. Kurt Edwards, a dog owner, talked about he and his girlfriend's time with their pets.
"We started off on the big circle and then we came in and let the boys play on the playground equipment and then we just did this small loop five or six times just to get the dogs some exercise," Edwards said.
At the columns on Mizzou's campus, activities ranged from laying blankets out on grassy areas and relaxing to playing catch with a baseball.
Our First Alert Weather Team says that temperatures will continue to be on a rollercoaster ride over the next several days.