MISSOURI - Amid a nationwide truck driver shortage, the Missouri Job Center is hosting commercial driver's license (CDL) training events throughout this week to train those interested in becoming truck drivers.
According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), the current driver shortage has risen to 80,000, an all-time high for the industry.
“Since we last released an estimate of the shortage, there has been tremendous pressure on the driver pool,” ATA'S Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a press release. “Increased demand for freight, pandemic-related challenges from early retirements, closed driving schools and DMVs, and other pressures are really pushing up demand for drives and subsequently the shortage.”
Costello said in order to keep up with the shortage, the industry will need to hire up to 1 million drivers over the next decade. Part of the solution is hiring a more diverse range of people.
The trainings aim to aid the issue, with helping driver numbers and those experiencing unemployment. And ahead of the holiday season, driver shortages could continue the worsening issues with supply chain issues.
"If they've been laid off, or terminated from employment, received unemployment insurance payments, and if there are no opportunities for employment in that same occupation, they can classify," Patricia Rogers, director of workforce development training programs for the Central Region Workforce Development Board, said.
Rogers said those receiving food stamps, members of low income family or those active in the military are also eligible to receive assistance. Trainings also help those who might be experiencing the stress of unemployment.
Those who are unemployed have limited income, and sometimes CDL training can cost up to $4,000. Those who meet the requirements will get to have their training paid for entirely by the Missouri Job Center, aiding with any additional unemployment stress.
"It is on a case-by-case basis, but we do try and eliminate all barriers to employment and to successful completion of training," Rogers said.
Those who attend will find out which companies are hiring and what potential starting wages look like. They will receive help for setting up job interviews and what potential starting wages look like.
The Columbia Job Center held its training on Tuesday, but two additional trainings will be held this week by the Lake Area Job Center and the Fulton Job Center:
Nov. 17
- Lake area
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- State Fair Community College, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway
Nov. 18
- Fulton
- 9 a.m. to 2p.m.
- Fulton Chamber of Commerce, 510 Market Street
Interested candidates can learn more at cwdregion.com/cdl or call 573-441-6361.
For more information, contact Graham at 573-578-2885 or email at sundijo.graham@cwib.us.