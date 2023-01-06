MONROE COUNTY - It's been weeks since a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Paris, Missouri, after colliding with a semi-truck.
The railroad opened the very next day, but "not much has changed since then," according to Monroe County Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Allen DeOrnellus.
Large metal box cars, some still filled with cargo, lie next to the tracks where the derailment happened. Rusty train wheels are scattered in piles among the maze of box cars.
DeOrnellus said the wreckage is an "inconvenience" for his department.
"It's still a big mess," he said.
The department shares a gravel lot with the railroad, where all of the debris is sitting. DeOrnellus said they've had to shuffle equipment to different locations to find space.
It's unclear when that might change.
DeOrnellus said he hasn't heard from Norfolk Southern since Nov. 18 - exactly seven weeks ago - when he talked to them for insurance purposes.
About three weeks ago, DeOrnellus spoke with contractors hired by the railroad to clear the scene. They told him another contractor would come by to demolish what was left, but DeOrnellus hasn't seen anyone at the site since then.
Connor Spielmaker, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson, told KOMU 8 Friday that the railroad company needs to work with their customers to determine what they want salvaged from the wreck. He said how long that takes can vary.
"Our goal is to get these things cleared up as quickly as possible and we appreciate the county's patience," Spielmaker said.
Not everyone is upset the wreck hasn't been cleared. Scott Willingham is the manager of the Monroe County Co-op, which is on the other side of the tracks.
Even though a box car, a huge metal cylinder used to transport gas and other liquids is just feet from Willingham’s building, he says he isn’t “bothered” by it.
DeOrnellus acknowledged it's the railroad's property, but he hopes they'll clean it up so things can go back to normal.
Three minor injuries were reported in the derailment, which shut down part of Route 15 that runs through Paris for a few days.