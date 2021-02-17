Welfare check in Miller County results in arrest

TUSCUMBIA- The Miller County Sheriff's Department made an arrest on child endangerment and drug trafficking charges Tuesday.
The Sheriff's office responded to a welfare call at a Super 8 Hotel outside of Eldon. The caller reported that an unclothed toddler was roaming the hotel unsupervised.
When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with the child's mother, Brandy Batchelder. During their encounter with Batchelder, the officers found probable cause and proceeded to search the hotel room.
Officers located over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and other equipment used to sale and distribute narcotics. There was an estimated street value of over $100,000 worth of material in the room.
Batchelder was arrested and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center, where she is currently held on a $250,000 bond. She was charged with first degree child endangerment and second degree drug trafficking.
The child was located and released to children's division, the Sheriff's office said.