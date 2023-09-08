COLUMBIA − This weekend, The District will host its second annual Wellness Weekend. The celebration starts on Saturday, Sept. 9 and will end on Sunday, Sept. 10 in downtown Columbia.
Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, encourages everyone to join in on the celebration focusing on health and wellness.
"This is just a fun way to indulge yourself. Support yourself for one weekend. Get yourself some ice cream, get yourself a journal, or a facial," Davis said. "There are so many different things that I don't think people realize that we have downtown."
Wellness Weekend is about celebrating local downtown Columbia businesses and also focusing on your mind, body and soul. Nikki Reese, events and business coordinator for The District, believes the weekend can help better physical and mental health.
"Wellness is something that each of us should focus on at least once a month," Reese said in a press release. "Our Wellness Weekend gives everyone a glimpse of all the wonderful things The District has to offer."
Many downtown businesses will offer different opportunities for people to hone in on their health and wellness. Some of the opportunities are free yoga classes, a floral class, tai chi, dance lessons and more.
Hexagon Alley is one of the businesses participating this weekend. Nathen Reynolds, co-founder of Hexagon Alley, says his game shop is a great place to "get away."
"When you don't spend time on the mental part of your brain, a lot of times people don't realize how much that wears them down," Reynolds said. "If you don't take time to take care of yourself then you can't take care of others that you love and care for appropriately."
It's Hexagon Alley's first time celebrating Wellness Weekend. It is offering a "paint your own meeple" event and is partnering with Sarah's Yoga Studio to host kitten yoga.
The District is hoping for a bigger turn out than last year. It is offering more opportunities this and many local businesses will take part.
"It' important to be outside for one while supporting small businesses," Davis said. "It's a fun way to support wellness."
Wellness Weekend runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information on this year's participating businesses can be found on The District's website.