COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School teachers are expressing their frustration about the current staffing situation in their schools.
According to the district's COVID dashboard, CPS has needed nearly 316 substitutes this week. It only filled 138 of those spots. The 43.9% fill rate is the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic.
In an email obtained by KOMU 8, the principal of Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary school called the staffing shortages “extreme.” The lack of substitutes has led to splitting classes -- meaning half of the students go to one classroom and another half go to a different classroom with a different teacher.
According to the email, Alpha Hart had 15 staff members absent but only got one substitute to fill the gaps on Tuesday. This left title teachers and classroom aides to fill in for classroom teachers.
A CPS teacher spoke with KOMU 8 anonymously. She said teachers are reaching a breaking point and that there is no solution in sight.
“Nobody's saying anything to us,” she said. ”It's like, are we teetering on the brink of this? Is no help coming? Because it's not getting any better.”
She said teaching has become a big game of always having to catch up and dealing with constant inconsistency, especially when there can be 10 extra students from a different teacher in your classroom.
“I can tell you that it has been a big point of frustration. It basically negates all of the planning that you have done,” she said. “It brings the learning to a halt.”
She said the movement of students from classroom to classroom also creates a safety issue with COVID.
“Our whole school is basically close contacts at this point. We're clearly drowning right now,” she said. “Parents may have no idea that their kids are being put into other classes, going from 20 students to 30, being exposed to additional kid, making them close contacts.”
She said she thinks it is important that parents know what is happening in schools with their kids.
“I think that would be even more alarming for the community to know like, this is not the full picture. And your teachers are not okay. Your kids are not okay.”
The Columbia Missourian received an email with 38 anonymous quotes from CPS teachers. Here are a few excerpts:
“It feels like we are experiencing ‘Institutional Betrayal’ at every level so it’s hard to know where to start. The mitigation strategies from the district are not reassuring and read like lip service because they are just words with no real actions attached.”
“This is not how we build relationships with students, this is how we build anxiety, stress, and a lack of motivation. I am feeling tired. I am feeling unheard. I am feeling unappreciated.”
“It does not feel like employees are being valued at the moment with all the empty words and morale is very low across the district.”
In an emailed statement, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Superintendent Brian Yearwood sent a message to staff at the end of last week addressing the pressures staff is under.
“Right now our schools are feeling the pressure of the spike in Omicron. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are pulling together as a district and as a school-community to support our colleagues and our schools. This means employees from other schools, from administration, from other departments are stepping in to assist when there is a shortage or vacancies are unfilled.”
She said the district is doing everything it can to keep students learning in school.
“This isn’t the first wave of COVID that we’ve had to manage with an all-hands-on-deck philosophy. It’s not ideal and it’s really hard, but our employees are amazing, caring and compassionate people who love our community’s children. We’re doing everything we can to keep them learning in school.”