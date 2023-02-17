FULTON - A new soup kitchen will soon start operations at the John C. Harris Community Center starting March 2, called Open Table.
The community center used to host operations for a soup kitchen but since operations moved out, it never resumed service. Although Open Table will run at the community center, it is a brand new soup kitchen, unrelated to the past one.
Serve Inc. of Callaway County is the only food pantry currently in operation in Fulton, but its guidelines only allow clients to collect food there once per month. Another food pantry was in operation on Court Street but shut down in December 2022.
Food insecurity is a struggle for many families and people in mid-Missouri, but the more rural cities, like Fulton, have fewer resources at their disposal.
Columbia and Jefferson City each have multiple food pantry and distribution centers to receive food for those who need it, but the City of Fulton has fewer options. Open Table will add a new resource for people multiple times a week, instead of once a month, at its location 3501 Sycamore Drive.
The organization will be run by a board of directors - nine members who are residents of Callaway County.
Aaron White isn't on the board, but he does volunteer his time as an administrator for Open Table.
"We've put together an excellent team from within our community. Lot of faithful servants," White said.
Open Table will offer free meals twice a week, on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. It expects to serve 50 guests each night.
The board hopes to gain enough support, volunteers and donations to be able to serve more days of the week.
"We've been in a hurry to open because for a while, this particular need has been unmet," White said.
Volunteers who would like to serve at Open Table will be required by the Callaway County Health Department to have a current food handlers card. The department holds food handling classes every month.
White said while other duties around Fulton may keep him from being able to help serve each week, he'll help where he can.
"We are seeing a lot of folks showing up already, who are ready to cook themselves," White said. "And so, they may not need me, and that's okay!"
Open Table has posted a list of its needs on its Facebook page that includes items like seasonings, boxed food, canned foods, condiments, and cleanings supplies.
Many residents in Callaway County face food insecurity. In December 2022 the Missouri Department of Social Services received 289 applications for its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also called food stamps. During the same month, 3,777 people in Callaway County received SNAP, and almost half of them were children.
"The truth is, hunger does not know a municipal border. Poverty does not know a municipal border," White said. "And so we need to help people wherever they are. If they're within reach of us we want to be here to serve them."
The St. James United Methodist Church in Fulton will collect canned food donations that will go directly to Open Table to prepare for its first served meal. The church will be collecting cans Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.