COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department is planning updates along West Ash Street.
These changes come in response to complaints about issues along the roads from neighbors.
"So it does seem that there is quite a bit of cut through traffic," Valerie Carroll, a resident of the area, said. "There is quite a bit of speeding. We do see accidents and several of them have involved impaired drivers."
West Ash Street is one of the older streets in Columbia that is central to downtown.
Carroll said at the time the street was built, it was a smaller road where it was only people who lived there used it.
As the city grew in size, the road began to be used by more than residents who lived nearby, which has led to more incidents occurring.
The Columbia Public Works Department has created two different proposals on how to make the area safer.
The first proposal includes creating three roundabouts at the intersections of West Boulevard, Pershing and Clinkscales.
Roundabouts are created to help limit the number of accidents at intersections and improve traffic flow, the city said.
Columbia has over 20 roundabouts, and if the first proposal would be approved, three more would add to the list.
The second proposal includes no roundabouts and instead focuses on adding larger sidewalks for pedestrians, including raised crosswalks at the intersections of West Boulevard, Pershing and Clinkscales. There would also be narrowing of lanes.
Carroll said she was is happy with how the city has been willing to listen, but she does not want more roundabouts.
"We are primarily concerned about the roundabout plan, because it increases traffic," Carroll said. "Increasing the size of the intersection, we fear may have the tendency to increase speeds."
Along with other neighbors, Carroll helped pass out flyers to neighbors, so they could understand what the situation included.
Public Works officials are all ears to the residents and they want those who live in the area to have their voices heard.
"I want to stress that it is very early in the process," Public Works Information Specialist John Ogan said. "But it's all about what the residents want."
The city will soon mail out a letter to those who live in the area inviting them to a public opinion meeting on March 8.
At the end of the day, Carroll just wants to make sure the streets are safe and more pedestrian in nature.