COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday.
This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from a residence in the 300 block of West Ash Street, according to a aity of Columbia press release.
Barricades, sidewalk closure signs and detour signs will be placed at Alexander and McBaine Avenues, as well as an electronic sign that was placed on Tuesday.
Traffic will be redirected to West Broadway.