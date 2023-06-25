COLUMBIA − The intersection of West Worley Street and West Boulevard will operate as a four-way stop Monday, June 26 as Columbia Public Works finishes its accessible pedestrian signal (APS) project.
Crews will move a traffic signal cabinet from the northeast corner of the intersection to the northwest corner. The cabinet's current location conflicts with the placement of a new curb ramp, according to a press release from the city.
While this work is performed, traffic lights will not operate, and stop signs will be posted at all four street corners.
Traffic signals at the intersection will return to operation by 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, weather permitting, the city said. The overall APS project is expected to be completed by mid-July, also weather permitting.