FULTON - Fulton Police says the westbound exit ramp of Route H at Highway 54 was closed Friday evening due to the pavement buckling.
A KOMU 8 viewer said the roadway was back open around 6:45 p.m. with a "small patch of fresh asphalt."
The ramp from US 54 westbound from Route H will be closed for approximately 2 hours by MODOT as they address issues with the pavement buckling in the area. pic.twitter.com/E6k7leJXLf— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 11, 2021
