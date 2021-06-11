FULTON - Fulton Police says the westbound exit ramp of Route H at Highway 54 was closed Friday evening due to the pavement buckling.

A KOMU 8 viewer said the roadway was back open around 6:45 p.m. with a "small patch of fresh asphalt."

Fulton road buckling

Follow along for the latest updates on MoDOT's Traveler Map.

Tags

Recommended for you