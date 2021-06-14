FULTON - The westbound exit ramp for Missouri Route H at Highway 54 was under construction Monday.
The reasoning for the construction was based on part of the ramp having buckled last Friday afternoon.
The ramp will be closed until 4 p.m. Monday.
Crews came to the site Monday to repair the damage done on the ramp.
MoDOT crews worked with bulldozers and pickup semi-trucks to rid parts of the ramp that were buckled.
MoDOT crew manager Jason Lackman said that high temperatures are what makes roads buckle in the summer months.
“Usually when it rains and the temperature is ranging from 90 to 95 or higher, the roads will buckle,” Lackman said. “We are getting ready to pour it [concrete] in a little bit, and in three to three and a half hours, it will be open to traffic."
🚧🚧U.S. ROUTE 54 ADVISORY:⚠⚠The westbound exit ramp from Route 54 to Route H is closed until 4pm today, as crews make repairs to the concrete. pic.twitter.com/1ToMWjSc9J— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 14, 2021
Drivers should be careful when driving over buckled roads because cars can become damaged by parts of the road that scrape under a vehicle.
Another potential danger to buckled roads is that it can sometimes send vehicles airborne a few feet before crashing.