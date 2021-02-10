HOLTS SUMMIT-- Westbound Highway 54 near Holts Summit is closed due to a crash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.  

Troop F tweeted about the closure around 11:11 a.m. Wednesday. MoDOT's traveler map says one lane is closed. 

MSHP urges drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

According to the KOMU 8 traffic map, the area is experiencing medium traffic.

TRAFFIC MAP 2-10
