BOONVILLE - One person was arrested after a rollover crash Sunday on westbound Interstate 70.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to the crash just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m.
David Finley, a 39-year-old driver from Fayette, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. His vehicle overturned and came to a rest, blocking the driving lane, according to a crash report.
Troopers are heading to a rollover crash on westbound I-70 at the 112 mile marker (west of the Missouri River Bridge) in Cooper County. The driving lane is blocked. Please slow down and be careful when traveling through the area in the passing lane. pic.twitter.com/w3u0f6RlDn— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 29, 2023
The driver was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for moderate injuries, the report said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Finley was then arrested by troopers for allegedly driving while intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, and failure to maintain the right side of the road, according to an arrest report. He has since been released from jail.
MSHP Troop F reported the roadway opened back up around 6 p.m.