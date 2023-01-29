BOONVILLE - One person was arrested after a rollover crash Sunday on westbound Interstate 70.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to the crash just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m.

David Finley, a 39-year-old driver from Fayette, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. His vehicle overturned and came to a rest, blocking the driving lane, according to a crash report.

The driver was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for moderate injuries, the report said. He was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Finley was then arrested by troopers for allegedly driving while intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, and failure to maintain the right side of the road, according to an arrest report. He has since been released from jail. 

MSHP Troop F reported the roadway opened back up around 6 p.m.

