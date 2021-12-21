COOPER COUNTY − A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Boonville closed both westbound lanes for nearly two hours Tuesday.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation traveler map, both lanes were closed near mile marker 106 after a semi tanker and a two-door car crashed. It is currently unclear how the crash occurred.
Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Route 87 and Route 5 through Boonville. Delays are likely to continue. pic.twitter.com/VFu6TQeO3i— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) December 21, 2021
The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m.
Cpl. Kyle Green told KOMU 8 that at least two people were transported to a local hospital.
This story will be updated as information about the crash is released.