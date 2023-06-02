Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in Boone County is scheduled to move onto the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport during the weekend of June 16-19.
This is set to be the first traffic to use the new westbound bridge that was constructed as part of the Rocheport Bridge project, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Additionally, the Route BB bridge over I-70 is scheduled to be demolished over this weekend for reconstruction.
The shifting of westbound I-70 traffic to the new bridge and the demolition of the Route BB overpass will require the around-the-clock narrowing of I-70 to one lane and rerouting of I-70 at exit 115 from 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 19, MoDOT said. Motorists should expect to experience delays.
All projects are weather permitting, and schedules are subjects to change.
MoDOT asks for the cooperation of all motorists to work with them by obeying all traffic signs, buckling up, putting your phone down, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.