BOONE COUNTY - Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in Boone County is scheduled to move onto the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport Friday around 7 p.m.
This is set to be the first traffic to use the new westbound bridge that was constructed as part of the Rocheport Bridge project, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Additionally, the Route BB bridge over I-70 is scheduled to be demolished over this weekend for reconstruction.
The shifting of westbound I-70 traffic to the new bridge and the demolition of the Route BB overpass will require the around-the-clock narrowing of I-70 to one lane and rerouting of I-70 at exit 115 from 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 19, MoDOT said. Motorists should expect to experience delays.
Detailed traffic impacts on I-70 and Route BB
I-70 impacts, from June 16-19:
- Eastbound I-70 will narrow to one lane as traffic crosses and exits the existing Rocheport Bridge. Drivers will then be directed up and over the ramps at Exit 115 and back onto I-70 eastbound into two lanes.
- Westbound I-70 will be narrowed to one lane as travelers approach Exit 115. Drivers will go over the on/off ramps and continue onto the newly constructed westbound Rocheport Bridge, where they will be able to use both lanes.
Route BB bridge replacement impacts, from June 16 through late October:
- Eastbound traffic on I-70 will not be able to use Exit 115 to access Route BB.
- Route BB traffic will not be able to access eastbound I-70 at the overpass.
- A signed detour will be in place over Spur 240, U.S. Route 40 and Route J (Exit 117).
All projects are weather permitting, and schedules are subjects to change.
MoDOT asks for the cooperation of all drivers to work with them by obeying all traffic signs, buckling up, putting your phone down, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.