BOONE COUNTY - A crash on westbound Interstate 70 closed the left lane near Stadium Boulevard for about 30 minutes Wednesday morning.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says the crash happened at mile marker 123 around 10:40 a.m.
It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved. The MoDOT traveler map showed one tractor-trailer in the median.
Boone County, MO 🚨CRASHI-70 WB AT MM 123LEFT LANE CLOSEDEXPECT DELAYS pic.twitter.com/evbWagBilr— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) May 25, 2022
This story will be updated as more information is released.