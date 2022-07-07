COLUMBIA - Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit the Salvation Army and help provide fans for community members in need.
This is the tenth year of the fundraising partnership between Ace and Salvation Army.
This year, fundraising started June 1 and ended June 19. The fans are then distributed in July. Customers were able to donate through rounding up their purchase at Ace or on Ace's website.
According to Kelly Ediger, a marketing manager at Westlake Ace Hardware, the Columbia area raised about $3,000, which was enough for 161 new box fans. Westlake donated an additional 20 fans, making 181 total.
The fans are expected to be delivered to the Salvation Army on Ash Street Thursday at 2 p.m. and will be available to community members after that time.
Nationally, more than 125 stores participated, raising over $100,000 and 6,000 fans for communities. Ace Hardware wants to help Salvation Army with their community efforts.
"I think this is a great way to bring some more attention to the needs that the Salvation Army has and especially this year with the extreme heat starting so early," Ediger said. "We're happy that we can do something to help our communities."
Salvation Army works to provide fans for families without air conditioning to help them through the rising temperatures.
"I think about people who are living in situations where they have broken air conditioners, no air conditioners or central air and not even a window unit available. It's not just uncomfortable. When we get into some of these temperatures like we're seeing right now, it's downright dangerous," Captain Amy Cedervall, of Columbia Salvation Army, said.
The Columbia Salvation Army has also opened its building as a cooling center in hopes to have additional aid.
Cedervall said they identify families in need when they come in for other services, but encourage others to come in if they are in need of a fan.