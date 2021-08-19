FULTON - At Westminster College, classes kick off Thursday as faculty and staff members welcome the largest freshman class in five years.
According to a press release, at 217 freshmen, the historic, small liberal arts college witnessed a 25% increase over last year’s freshman enrollment and a 53% increase compared to 2019.
Likewise, overall student enrollment of more than 650 students, which includes transfer students, is up by 7%.
Dr. Paul Orscheln, Vice President of Enrollment Services, Marketing, and Strategic Communications, says this increase is the result of student retention being at a five-year high.
Although nationwide trends generally show college enrollment is declining, Westminster may be an anomaly because of its small size and personalized student services added in 2020, Orscheln explained.
“When we look at our freshman-to-sophomore retention rate, which increased by more than 6 percent since last year, we know there is a link to the services offered by our Student Success Center,” he said.
According to the release, the Center opened in September 2020 under the leadership of Dr. Ingrid Ilinca, Associate Dean of Student Success and Chief Retention Officer.
Services offered at the center include academic advising and help with a number of skills, including time management and other competencies necessary for adjusting to college life.
Orscheln explained that providing these services is part of Westminster’s unique approach to higher education, which is possible because of the College’s smaller size.
And while Westminster waived the ACT and SAT requirement throughout the last year and a half — like most colleges and universities during the pandemic — he says the college met or exceeded its enrollment goals for both student quality and diversity.
“This increase can be attributed to a number of factors, but especially our exceptional faculty and academic programs,” Orscheln said. “The personalized educational experience Westminster College provides students is unmatched.”