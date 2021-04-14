FULTON- Westminster College officials anticipate an in-person fall semester, according to a news release. There will be full in-person activities, along with full COVID-19 protocols.
Westminster College is finishing a full in-person semester. Because of its success this semester, there is expected success for this upcoming fall, the news release said.
“I am incredibly proud of our Westminster College students, staff, and faculty in relation to our response to COVID-19,” Dr. Kasi Lacey Dean of Student Life said. “We were able to offer a quality in-person experience, with health and safety at the forefront of our decisions.”
COVID-19 guideline implemented this school year included campus-wide mask-wearing mandates, hand-sanitizing stations throughout all buildings, and Plexiglass shields at high-traffic workstations, among other measures.
The school also provided the option for virtual learning for those were not feeling well or immunocompromised.
In preparation for the fall semester, Westminster recommends everyone on campus receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which the school offered exclusively to students, faculty, and staff on April 12. Second doses will be given on May 3.