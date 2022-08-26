FULTON — Westminster College continues to maintain its enrollment increase for the third consecutive year, according a press release from the college.
The college welcomes more than 200 new students to its campus this year, creating a positive contrast to the lower enrollment of years past.
There may be a correlation between this increased enrollment and and the economic mobility of its graduates, according to Dr. Paul Orscheln, vice president of enrollment services, marketing and strategic communications.
Independent think tank Third Way recently ranked Westminster a Tier 1 (out of 5) school in its recent rating of economic mobility of American colleges.
Additionally, Orscheln cites Westminster's quality of education and support services as a factor contributing to this continuous rise.
"Our Enrollment Services staff members work closely with families to help them find appropriate financial aid...to receive a Westminster education," Orscheln said. "So many families who thought a private education have discovered they can go to Westminster and receive a personalized educational experience that will pay off."
The number of transfer students at Westminster has also increased this year, rising by more than double of that of last fall.
As these enrollment numbers continue to rise, Westminster is also trying to reach more students through its online program, which launched this spring. Classes began the week of Aug. 21 for both online and in-person students.
"By focusing on both student need and academic quality, we are becoming a stronger institution, " President Donald Lofe Jr., said. "Westminster students, faculty and staff have many reasons to feel proud as we begin the 2022 Academic Year."