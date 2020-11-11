FULTON- Westminster College opened its new Veterans Memorial and Museum on Wednesday, which is Veterans Day.
Around 50 people attended Wednesday's ceremony, according to a news release from Westminster College.
The ceremony included a moment of silence to commemorate fallen veterans, along with speakers from the college.
Kelsie Slaughter, Class of 2020, spoke about a trip to Vietnam she took in 2018 with 21 others from Westminster, according to the release. In Vietnam, Slaughter learned more about the Westminster Seven who are seven alumni that lost their lives.
"What you see today was what was next," Slaughter said. "We’re so happy to present to you Westminster’s Veterans Memorial and Museum."
Work on the memorial and museum began in the spring, but was eventually delayed due to stay at home orders, according to the release.