FULTON - Westminster College’s 15th annual Undergraduate Scholars Forum will take place in person for the first time since 2019.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday in Coulter Science Center. The public is invited to attend the event, which runs in concurrent sessions throughout the day.
The forum begins with a keynote address by Rebecca Stubbs who will be livestreamed from the University of Zurich in Switzerland.
The livestream can be accessed on Westminster’s YouTube page and social media accounts.
Stubbs will discuss current research in the field of evolutionary biology and how her career developed since earning a degree in Environmental Science with a minor in Chemistry from Westminster.
“As an undergraduate at Westminster, I knew that I enjoyed science classes and was interested in being a scientist, but I was not sure how to turn that into a career,” Stubbs said. “By exploring different options during my time at Westminster, and then also through graduate programs, I was able to discover my passions for plant biology, genetics, and bioinformatics.”
She currently is a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Systematic and Evolutionary Botany at the University of Zurich.
The Undergraduate Scholars Forum promotes undergraduate research and other scholarly work.
Classes are paused for the day while more than 100 students from 16 academic programs present original research through multimedia projects, papers, and posters.
Dr. Mary Majerus, forum co-director and director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, says the Undergraduate Scholars Forum is one of Westminster’s signature events, allowing students to learn from one another across disciplines.
“It is a true pleasure to welcome back Rebecca Stubbs this year as keynote speaker,” Majerus said. “I believe the students will relate well to her story and be inspired by what is possible in their own futures."
Along with Beth (Howard) MacLellan, the Undergraduate Scholars Forum is funded by an endowment established by the Stubbs family, which includes a number of Westminster graduates.