JEFFERSON CITY − Two people were left with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Jefferson City Tuesday morning.
Jefferson City Police responded to northbound Highway 54 around 8:36 a.m., near Highway 179.
Osage Beach resident Mary Self, 41, was driving an SUV when she lost control due to the rain and wet roadway, according to JCPD. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and overturned. It came to a rest on its roof.
Self and her 8-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts, according to JCPD.
Traffic was restricted to one northbound lane while the scene was investigated.
The SUV was totaled in the incident, according to JCPD.