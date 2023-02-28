JEFFERSON CITY - Almost two years after pandemic-related food benefits expired in Missouri, a local food pantry continues to see an increase in the number of people in need.
Missourians stopped receiving extra benefits through the SNAP program, known as emergency allotments (EA) or P-SNAP, in 2021, alongside a few other states. As the benefits expire March 1 across the United States, some local food banks say more people are looking to them for help.
Building Community Bridges, a local food pantry that receives donations, said the decrease in the benefits has had an impact on the people they assist.
"We've really seen an increase recently in the amount of families coming, [and the] amount of people coming each time," said Diane Struemph, a food pantry coordinator.
She added that it has been harder for people to keep their food stamps.
"[There's] a bigger value in people coming because their disability or whatever has gone up, and so then they have lost their food stamps," Struemph said. "We're seeing a lot more senior citizens coming because they have lost some of the benefits."
According to Joshua Dunne, the public relations officer for Building Community Bridges, the numbers have stayed relatively the same since the food pantry opened back in 2019.
However, they have seen an increase in the past three months. In January, the pantry served 1,161 people and 214 households.
"I know the past few food pantries, we've been busier," Dunne said. "We've had lines out the door when the weather's nice, like it has been."
Struemph says people will travel for up to an hour to get food.
"We have people from California, Tipton, Clarksburg, Eldon, Olean, Eugene, Henley, Jefferson City, Linn, Westphalia, Holt Summit, Fulton," Struemph said. "They're from all over."
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has also seen an increase in the amount of people they help.
Katie Adkins, director of communications and marketing, says the food bank is now serving around 30% more people each month than it was a year ago.
The food bank also helped 2,029 individuals apply for the SNAP program in 2022, which represented an increase of roughly 200%, she said.
P-SNAPS benefits expire across the U.S.
Starting March 1, P-SNAP benefits will expire for the rest of the U.S. The benefits were originally given to SNAP recipients in February 2020. P-SNAP automatically added up to an extra $95 worth of benefits for regular SNAP individuals.
Other states that have already ended their P-SNAPS include:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Wyoming
According to the US Department of Agriculture, some states will also experience lower SNAPS benefits because of the increase in Social Security benefits this year.