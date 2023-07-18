JEFFERSON CITY − An old yet recognizable pharmacy is shutting its doors at all three of its Jefferson City locations next Wednesday, July 26, according to a statement sent to local pharmacies.
Whaley's Pharmacy has served the Capital City for the last 80 years.
A statement was sent to local pharmacies Tuesday, announcing that Walgreens bought the three stores.
"The independent pharmacy industry has become more challenging over the last several years," Whaley's statement said. "The increase in cost of goods along with the decrease in reimbursement from insurance companies has made it difficult for us to survive and continue to provide the same level of patient services and care that our customers deserve."
Carleigh Gilbert, a Whaley's employee, said she and others felt like they have been blindsided.
"Whenever they said we had a meeting, I thought it was going to be talking about benefits or whatever, but then they hit it on us that we are closing down," Gilbert said.
Gilbert said she was hired months ago and that she was training to be a pharmacy technician. She said she is just as frustrated as the many other employees who also recently got hired.
She said long-term employees like her aunt, Angela Gilbert, are taking it harder.
"My aunt has been here for 12 years, and this is how she supports her family, her home and everything that she has, so this short amount of notice is unprofessional," Gilbert said.
Angela Gilbert said it was very disheartening to learn about the closure at such a short notice. She said she had a months worth of time off built up to help her son move to college, but that none of that matters anymore.
The letter states eligible employees will be offered opportunities to apply for employment at Walgreens.
Anthony Desha, a partner in a few local pharmacies in Columbia, said he's frustrated more than anything that small independent pharmacies continue to get bought out.
"I know it was a hard decision for them to make, but it just narrows the market for these corporate stores to come in and wipe out the independent stores," Desha said. "It's frustrating to see because I know that independent pharmacies are struggling, but I know there's room there for growth."
When he heard about Whaley's closing, Desha said he immediately made phone calls about opening a pharmacy to fill the void.
"Rural health care in general is something that is very much needed," Desha said. "Jefferson City isn't rural by any means, but it is a smaller community and people need the options and realize that by supporting local, independent pharmacies, you are supporting the growth of rural health care and realizing people can open clinics in smaller towns and make them thrive."
The hardest part for Gilbert is informing the loyal customers about the closure.
"It's going to be a big change for them because they also didn't get a lot of notice about having to transfer their prescriptions elsewhere," Gilbert said. "I don't even think I can go back to my store to tell my customers bye."
Walgreens will automatically transfer all prescriptions to its stores. Customers will receive notification in the mail along with details about their prescription.
Whaley's is taking calls up until July 26 to transfer any prescriptions to a different pharmacy.