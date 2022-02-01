With winter weather expected in mid-Missouri this week, homeowners should plan on shoveling quite a bit of snow.
Most city ordinances require that residents keep their sidewalks free of obstructions, including snow and ice.
Columbia
Columbia city ordinance section 24-12 requires that sidewalks be kept clear of obstructions, including snow and ice. The penalty for violating this ordinance may be up to $500 per day.
Jefferson City
Jefferson City's ordinance 32-34 states that anyone owning or occupying property in the city must keep sidewalks repaired and free from obstruction.
Fulton
The City of Fulton requires that any accumulation of snow or ice on public sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours.
Boonville
Boonville's city ordinance 20-7 says that anyone who owns, occupies, or possesses property in the city must keep the adjacent sidewalks clear and clean of any obstruction, including snow.
Moberly
Moberly's ordinance 36-8b requires residents to keep sidewalks adjacent to their property clear of obstructions like dirt, snow or ice.