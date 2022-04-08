COLUMBIA - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a sixth extension to the student loan payment pause and interest waiver, this time until September.
According to the Federal Reserve, Americans owe over $1.7 trillion in student loan debt – more than they owe on either credit cards or auto loans. This extension has delivered significant relief to more than 40 million borrowers.
"It certainly will enable people who are dealing with the effects of inflation and higher prices elsewhere," Marty Steffens, financial reporting chair and professor at the Missouri School of Journalism, said. "It gives them a little bit of breathing room until they can make those payments again."
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that canceling all federal student loan debt would cost roughly $1.6 trillion, and canceling $10,000 per borrower would cost between $210 billion and $280 billion.
However, Steffens said the extension and potential cancellation could also help with stimulating the economy.
"Even though they would lose a little bit, there would be a resulting reaction of people buying large major life decisions and purposes, like buying a house or buying a car when they have that kind of forgiveness," Steffens said.
This is the sixth prolongment of the break. For some borrowers, it felt different than the first time.
Molly Jones graduated with over $20,000 in student loans in 2015. Now, she still has about $15,000 to pay. For Jones, the first pause was a huge relief because she lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic.
"I was kind of terrified and hearing that I wouldn't have to make those payments was definitely like a huge relief," Jones said.
But it was a different feeling when she heard the same news six times.
"Now, it's just kind of like business as usual," Jones said.
President Biden promised to cancel $10,000 for borrowers on his campaign trail. Now he is under tremendous pressure to forgive student debt.
Whether to pay for those student loans during this time is a gambling game for Jones. She decided not to pay on the loan for now, even though interest has stopped adding up and collections on defaulted debt have been on hold.
"If those could go away, that would be great. And then I save even more money. If they don't, I can still afford the payments with the interest rates. So kind of a gamble," Jones said.
However, for Kelly Wilson, she didn't believe the loan waiver would happen.
"I have a hard time believing it'll actually get waived. I want it to," Wilson said. "And again, not just for me, you know, but I have a hard time actually seeing it happening."
Steffens suggests people could use the opportunity with no interest rates to pay on their student loans.
"Pay a chunk of your student loans down if you can. And then when payments do resume, you'll be paying, you'll have a significantly lower principal amount that you owe interest on," Steffens said.