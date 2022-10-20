COLUMBIA - After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. But this is not where the board's story ends.
At Monday's city council meeting, the council appointed five new members. These members were appointed not just because of board turnover, but also because of board infighting.
At the Aug. 15 council meeting, the CPRB meetings were suspended until further notice. Ward 1 councilwoman Pat Fowler said Mayor Barbara Buffaloe asked for a pause.
"And it seemed like she had consensus around it," Fowler said. "That would not have been my approach. I wanted us to do an intervention, and an intervention and a pause are two different things."
Between that day and now, multiple people involved with the board have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?
Background and history
The CPRB was founded in 2009 after multiple citizens in Columbia decided they wanted to address alleged violence between the police and Black citizens, according to its founders.
"A lot of people were complaining about excessive force by the police department, and it was very widespread," said David Tyson Smith, co-founder of the CPRB and a state representative.
Some of the groups that Smith worked with to found the board included the ACLU, Minority Men's Network, NAACP and the Human Rights Commission.
"There were an increasing number of citizens - particularly African American citizens - who were indicating that they filed complaints that they were never re-contacted about to find out what the final outcome was," said Khesha Duncan, another co-founder of the board. "The outcomes that they did know about were 'no wrongdoing founded' consistently."
Duncan and Smith spoke to the fact that the process to create the board was not an easy one.
"It was a little over a three-year process," Duncan said. "It didn't happen overnight. It took a long time. And it was mainly educating the community, finding out what their thoughts were and whether or not it was something they wanted to move forward with collectively."
Duncan said that the CPRB founders were not allowed to serve on the board once it was founded because of a "conflict of interest."
"There were some individuals that had been both involved directly and indirectly, who thought it might not be a good idea for those of us so intimately and closely involved with the creation of the board to then turn around and apply to be its first board members, because it might look too biased," Duncan said.
She and Smith also shared the sentiment that they would be more involved with the board if they could be.
"I wish I had stayed engaged once it was official, but again, it had been a little over a three-year long process and quite honestly, we were all pretty exhausted," Duncan said.
As someone involved with the board's origins, Smith says it's easy to notice when the board is getting off track.
"I've had concerns that the board may not be living up to its purpose," Smith said. "One of the problems is, you have so much turnover on the board, and people get on the board, they sometimes don't know why they're there, right. And they don't really understand the background, they don't understand the history."
Smith says this history makes the board's purpose perfectly clear.
"It's for accountability," Smith said. "And it's for transparency. I mean, those are the two fundamental tenants of the review board, is to hold the police accountable. And it's not always fun. And it's not always comfortable for the police. But it's necessary."
Purpose of the CPRB
According to the CPRB's ordinance, which can be found on the city's website, the purpose of the board is to "provide an external and independent process for review of actual or perceived police misconduct by police officers thereby increasing the police department’s accountability to the community and community trust in the police department."
KOMU 8 reached out to the Columbia Police Department on multiple occasions for their perspective on this story. In an email response, they said:
"The Department respects the role of the Citizens Police Review Board in assuring that Columbia has fair and impartial policing. The Board reviews appeals from the Police Chief's decisions on citizen complaints of alleged police misconduct. It's the Council's role to appoint members to achieve that mandate."
Past issues
One of the things the CPRB has been notorious for is having a high turnover rate. Within two months, three members resigned from the board. One of the board members, Robert Overmann, did not re-apply, meaning the board had to replace at least four new members at Monday's meeting.
A quorum for a meeting is five members, but with only three members with terms extending past Nov. 1, reaching a quorum without appointing new members was not possible.
"There's just not, to me, enough alignment between civilian oversight matters and police," said Michael Steven Williams, who resigned from the board after the Aug. 15 meeting. "But there are right ways to do it. And right now, in Columbia, we're not doing it in a way that serves our community."
Some of Williams' concerns included board infighting and limited training. He said it personally would have been more helpful for him to have more detailed training on his role, policy and meeting protocol.
"I think one of the most important things is making sure that the members who were on the board are trained, and have time to develop some of the synergies that are necessary to work together to speak with one voice," Williams said. "I think there was a lot of unnecessary infighting."
According to Fowler, training includes reading CPD policies extensively and doing a ride along with a police officer to understand how the officers implement policies.
Laura Gutierrez Perez, a current board member who was re-appointed at Monday's meeting, said she received minimal training.
"You're given a bunch of documents, and these are the policies, but we don't ever go over the policies, which to me is just ridiculous," Perez said.
Perez originally joined the board to fill a vacancy, so her term technically ends Nov. 1. However, after just a few months on the board, she said she knew she wanted to reapply. She said she is excited that she was one of the five members appointed Monday but that there is still more work that needs to be done.
"The purpose of civilian oversight is super important," Perez said. "It's just very concerning to me that it's not functioning well, because if someone or a person puts in a complaint, and they're not in agreement with the decision by the police department, there should be a system for them to appeal."
Currently, the process to file a complaint is completely digital. The officer complaint form is currently located on the city's website.
According to CPD's 2021 annual report, there were five requests for appeals in the last year. Out of that number, the board provided recommendations for two of those.
The 2022 report is not on the city's website at the moment, but in a phone interview with KOMU 8, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she has yet to see an appeal in her time as mayor. She was sworn in as mayor in April.
Sarah Johnson, a Columbia community member, said she is concerned about the state of the board.
"What I want to see out of the CPRB is, worry about me as a citizen, worry about, you know. If I have a complaint, how is that getting processed?" Johnson said. "And if I have a complaint, who is looking at that complaint before it even gets to our Citizens Police Review Board? Because I think that the streamlined process from the complaint to review board is one of the more important things that that can be done right now."
Johnson and her husband own The Basement Reef, a local aquarium shop. They both serve as board members of downtown Columbia's Community Improvement District.
"It's highly out of the norm for city council meetings to be as long as they are and the CPRP meetings being as disorganized and disrespectful as they are," Johnson said. "I've never seen that happen anywhere else. The CID district boards are all very respectful. They all follow the agenda. Everybody speaks on their turn, nobody talks over one another, you don't have people talking about other people, disrespecting them, which I think is a shame for the CPRB."
As a member of multiple other boards in the past, including the Board of Realtors, the current chair of the CPRB, Rhonda Carlson, agrees that the "hostile" culture of the board is unique.
"I think in other boards and other task forces that I've been on, I've been able to get to know the people on my board better over time," Carlson said. "This one, it seems like there's always been a concerted effort of not getting to know the people on the board. And I don't know why."
Carlson said that when it first happened, she felt like the board's suspension was a reflection of her leadership.
"Part of me was saddened a little bit, because I see it as a failure of me in many ways, because I think I should have done something different," Carlson said. "But within the same context, what could I've done? I have my limitations and what I can do within that board. I'm bound by rules."
These same "rules" are why people like Williams and Perez have complained about an overall lack of "power" on the board.
"I think if the board is going to accomplish the goals and model itself after some more effective boards that are in other jurisdictions, then the ordinance needs to change," Williams said. "The purview and the power of the board needs to change. Their powers are limited by the ordinance. And so there are things that it would be nice to do, there are ways of holding people accountable that it would be nice to engage in, they just aren't currently available."
Fowler admitted that the council has been "standing still" when it comes to addressing the CPRB's issues.
"We haven't done anything yet," she said. "We are treading water, we are standing still. So that's one of the reasons why I had some time to reach out to a couple of people who were involved at the beginning."
Moving forward
A "lack of power" is why December Harmon, a current board member who has been very vocal about her concerns with the CPRB, decided to begin researching different models that she felt would be appropriate for a city like Columbia.
In April, she introduced New Model Concepts, a comprehensive breakdown of research she did proposing an investigative model for the board. Currently, the CPRB operates under an appeals model, meaning it is able to review appeals rather than investigate them.
In August, Harmon published New Model Concepts 2, which lists the "problems that would have to be resolved for the current board to go forward in any legitimate capacity," according to NMC2's introduction.
In addition to a timeline of CPRB history, data on appeals, policy information, and more, NMC2 also includes recommended solutions with how to resolve the board's conflicts.
Some of these suggestions include the following:
- Bring back boards and commission training. It should require attendance within a certain time frame of joining a commission.
- A planning committee should be a regular part of the board. It would be a way to decide what events, opportunities and goals would the board like to aim towards for the year.
- Citizens, at their request, should be given a way to submit complaints directly to CPRB.
- An online portal should be created for complaints to check the status of their case. This has been adopted by other cities with investigative models. It allows the complainant to know that their complaint has been filed, resolving the problem where it can go missing.
In addition to these suggestions, Harmon says representation of what she considers the "target audience" of a lot of police violence is necessary for the board.
"We've gotten some diversity this year, but even when I started on the board, I mean, it wasn't really there," Harmon said.
After Monday's appointment, there are now two new board members of color: Reece Ellis and Xavier Scruggs.
Perez and Harmon were the only other board members of color before Monday. As a Detroit native, Perez said she's seen stark differences regarding Detroit's and Columbia's comfort discussing topics of diversity.
"Immediately when I moved here, I sensed that there was like some more hesitation to talk about anything related to inclusion, diversity, and especially equity or social justice type of topics," Perez said. "I think we really need like, people who are from Black and brown communities to be part of those oversight committee."
As someone who said she wants to remain "neutral" on the topic, Carlson said she can agree about the fact that the visual representation on the board is lacking.
"And I felt badly, at the time that my first meeting, the last person of color on the board left," she said. "And I don't think I'm wrong in saying, 'Well, here's a bunch of white people up here sitting here, viewing you.'"
Carlson said the board has made strides with adding a Human Rights Commission (HRC) liaison. The liaison, Cheryl Miller, says one goal she has for the board and the commission is to increase their outreach in the community.
Miller said the collaboration between the CPRB and the HRC makes sense, especially considering the fact that a proper appeals process could amplify the voices of those being discriminated against.
"Sometimes, that's an avenue for people to kind of get their form of justice, by filing a complaint," Miller said. "Coming down on the human rights side of things I know, that we do invite the complainants in, and they can come out, and they can tell their side of the story."
Councilwoman Fowler believes that before any outreach occurs, an internal intervention is needed to get all board members on the same page.
"That's why I started reaching out to the folks that were involved in founding the CPRB," Fowler said. "And I asked them if they had any suggestions for me because all by my lonesome, I do not have good solutions to problems. I have to consult with others and I have to consult with others whose experiences are different from mine."
According to Fowler, a lot of the board's problems come from ambiguity surrounding the power dynamic between boards, commissions and council.
"First, we have to establish, is the job of a board or commission, including the CPRB, to respond to guidance from counsel?" Fowler said. "Or, is it the job of a board or commission, including the CPRP, to find important examples and models and bring them back to our attention?"
So far, the responses to these questions have been different. While the likes of Harmon have taken a more proactive approach, the likes of Carlson have opted to wait for council's direction.
Fowler said in addition to connecting former and current CPRB members, the public should also be involved in a restructuring process.
"The public should weigh in on it," she said. "They should come to us and say 'we want a much more focused investigatory model,' or 'we want a less focused and you know less investigatory model.' I mean, the public is really clear when they come to the podium and tell us what they want and need. And then we must act on that."
One of the attempted solutions was putting together a task force, which council proposed at previous meetings. The aim of the force was to have a third party help figure out how to help the CPRB during a time when it was not meeting.
"I'm not so much about the task force, because we have a lot of task forces, and they write reports, and we don't do anything about them," Fowler said. "What I want is a working group that finds a solution."
But when asked if she thinks the council is on the same page of prioritizing the CPRB, Fowler was quick to respond.
"No, I do not. I think we have a ways to go with that," she said.
As of right now, Fowler says there is no consensus surrounding an intervention, but that does not mean there's complete opposition to her idea.
"I would always be interested in coming back and you know, talking about the history and the original mission and purpose, meaning as long as it's part of an effort to reconnect to that," Duncan said. "I think getting away from the original purpose is problematic. I mean, not that things don't need to change and shift to be modified based on what's happening currently. But unfortunately, I don't think enough has changed."
After Monday's meeting, the board is now at a quorum where it can review appeals if need be. However, there have been no announcements about when meetings will resume.
Mayor Buffaloe said the council plans to take time in November to figure out a plan for moving forward and confirmed that meetings will not resume on Nov. 1.