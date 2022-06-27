COLUMBIA - The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday could have an impact on local pharmacies that supply Plan B and birth control.
Missouri was the first state to issue an opinion in which Attorney General Eric Schmitt outlawed abortion except in the cases of a medical emergency.
This decision raises questions on the options left for women in the state of Missouri when it comes to terminating or avoiding a pregnancy.
The closest abortion clinic to Columbia was over 100 miles away in St. Louis, meaning that women seeking an abortion in the state were met with a transportation barrier to do so.
More immediate solutions include taking birth control like levonorgestrel, or Plan B.
Missouri’s trigger law, or a law designed to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, does not touch on whether or not Plan B or other emergency contraception is prohibited.
According to NPR, “Plan B keeps a person from releasing an egg, keeps an egg from being fertilized or keeps a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus. It’s used after unprotected sex or if birth control fails.”
Plan B is available at pharmacies in Missouri both commercially and locally owned, like D&H Drugstore in Columbia.
Tanya Alberty is a pharmacist and co-owner of D&H Drugstore and says as of Monday, they only have one box left of Plan B.
"And then just as a woman and mother of teenage daughters, I expected that there would be an increase [in demand],"Alberty said. "There's definitely been a lot of discussion in their groups and things about having something on hand."
Alberty said people should take this increase in demand as a sign to get prepared while they can.
"I think everybody should have it...kind of in your emergency kit," Alberty said. "Obviously, other contraceptive methods fail. Condoms fail, birth control, you might miss a birth control pill, a condom may break, and so this is that extra level of security."
According to Planned Parenthood, Plan B "can lower your chance of getting pregnant by 75% to 89% if you take it within three days after unprotected sex."
Deveon Noel, 22, lives in Columbia. He originally moved to Missouri from Chicago for college but has been working ever since the pandemic. He said from personal experience, emergency contraceptives can be vital in times of crisis.
"I've been in situations where a plan B was the best case scenario, or it just kept somebody stable," Noel said.
He says he thinks it's important to have options like Plan B because a lot of young people are not super educated about safe sex options.
"In school, we didn't have to learn about sex ed, wasn't the norm," Noel said. "So you're going out there, you kind of figuring it out."
When Noel heard the news about Roe v. Wade, he said it made him reflect on his role as a young man in America.
"How am I gonna tell you what you should and shouldn't be able to do, and I don't even know what you've gone through," Noel said.
Other local pharmacies besides D&H are not necessarily experiencing shortages. Burrell Pharmacy said especially in times like these, they want to be prepared to supply contraception for the community.
"As a local health center it is important that we try and provide as many resources to our community as we can,” Tara Carpenter, PharmD, Burrell Pharmacy manager, said.