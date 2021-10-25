COLUMBIA - According to the 3M website, in 1970 the 3M plant opened in Columbia and since has adapted to the new products necessary in various markets.
Currently the Columbia 3M offers products and services such as Interconnect Products, Littmann Stethoscopes, Barrier Films, Liquid Medical Products, Purification Filters, Curos, and Medical Diagnostic Products.
The current Columbia plant manager, Jim Burkhardt, was hired in 2018 and previously worked at seven other 3M locations.
The 3M Columbia plant is involved with 14 different organizations in Columbia.