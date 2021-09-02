COLUMBIA - In just a little over a month, MU's NextGen Health Institute will open its doors as the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building.
The UM Board of Curators approved naming the institute after Senator Roy Blunt on Thursday morning. NextGen's opening is scheduled for Oct. 19 of this year.
A previous study in 2020 conducted by the MU Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center predicted the NextGen Institute to bring in over $5 billion to the state of Missouri by 2045.
The vice president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce explained how the institute can help the Columbia community.
"For Columbia, [NextGen] means a lot of training for students and a better developed work force for the medical field," Lily White said. "We're working really hard to have students be more comfortable in Columbia and in the work opportunities here, so the more hands on training they get while they're students here, that helps grow our population."
Businesses in Columbia and mid-Missouri experienced a year of pandemic losses and restrictions. White explained NextGen may help bring some of the lost revenue back in.
"You don't have to be in the medical field to see the kind of revenue medical tourism brings in," White said. "Anytime someone comes and has to stay here for either an elected or required operation, that's going to be numbers we see at our hospital, that's going to be seats at our restaurants that are full, so any kind of population coming in is going to bring dollars to our community."
The health facility will bring in numerous researchers, clinicians and industry leaders to work in the multidisciplinary collaborative space. Senator Blunt helped distribute $25 million to MU and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Dr. Haval Shirwan is an MU professor in the Department of Child Health and one of the first researchers to work in the health institute. He explained how the funded equipment will help scientists and the community.
"Nowadays, size is getting extremely complex, as well as sophisticated as sophistication, needs sophisticated infrastructure to deal with, with complex problems," Dr. Shirwan said.
The project will cost the university $221 million and is being supported through federal, state and donor funds. The projected $5 billion revenue from the university's study will go towards the state of Missouri and not just Columbia.
Dr. Esma Yolcu is another researcher at the NextGen Precision Health Institute. She hopes the research will connect Columbia closer to the science community.
"In the lab, all the data that we produce is needs to be translated into the clinical use," Dr. Yolcu said. "And that's how I'm hoping that this building is gonna serve as a bridge between basic scientists, clinical colleagues and the community."
MU is scheduled to host an opening ceremony for the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building on Oct. 19, 2021.