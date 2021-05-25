COLUMBIA - As the spring semester ends, streets overflow with discarded furniture; too often still useable. The problem is, people don't care or don't bother to take it anywhere.
In Columbia, there are limited resources to pick up the used goods, but one example is The Love Seat at 2600 Rangeline Street. The company works as a thrift store that also works with the community to pick up used household items around the area.
Tully Douce, the furniture bank coordinator at The Love Seat, drives around town picking up and delivering used furniture to those who need it. He says this time of year, he sees a lot of good furniture going to waste. According to Douce, college students are a demographic that could really increase their donations.
Events have been held in the past to redistribute the used belongings. The Mizzou Sustainability office held an event called Tiger Treasures that collected and sold unwanted items. That event hasn't taken place since 2019.
Zoë Westhoff, the President of Sustain Mizzou, says college towns every spring have to deal with an increase in waste.
"It's a common factor for every university at the end of the year," Westhoff said. "There's an increase in waste, like a heavy increase when everybody moves out of the dorms. That was the whole purpose of Tiger Treasures, to try and avoid that."
It can be a burden to find where to move your used furniture. But while it is limited, there are options to donate reusable home goods.