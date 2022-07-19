BOONE COUNTY- For the 187th year, the Boone County Fair will commence, and for the second consecutive year, it will be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds in northern Columbia.
Previously, the fair was held in Sturgeon for four years after the original fair grounds were closed down. A hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 enabled the fair to move back to Columbia last year.
"The fairgrounds had transferred ownership over to Columbia Parks and Rec," Jeff Cook, the fair's president, said, "and Columbia Parks and Rec invited us back and gave us a place to have a fair."
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday and carnival rides will begin at 6 p.m.
The fair's nightly events include:
- Face painting.
- A magical juggler.
- A balloon twister.
- The Royal Legacy Circus.
- Johnny Rocket’s Cycle Circus Live performance.
- Show Me Swine Races.
- A beer garden with live music.
There will also be a petting zoo for children to feed the animals.
"The fair board works so hard all year long to bring this event," Cook said. "Seeing the kids here and how much fun they have, our livestock kids, our youth art kids. They work hard, bringing their projects. That's what it's all about. Our kids are the future."
One factor to keep in mind is heat. Temperatures at the fair are expected to be high and humid.
EMS personnel, along with Columbia Police and Fire, will be on stand-by for medical aid to those who need it. In addition, there will be a cooling station and vendors will be selling bottles of water to help attendees cool down.
"It's gonna be warm, but you know, there's a breeze out here, it's really not that bad," Cook said. "We just ask everybody to just come on out and enjoy themselves."
The fair will close Saturday with a car show at 5 p.m. and a demo derby at 6:30 p.m.
The fair has partnered with Veterans United Home Loans and all veterans will be admitted for free.