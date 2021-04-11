COLUMBIA- The True/False Film Fest is set to take place May 5 through 9 at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia.
Stacie Pottinger, the director of development and communications for the Ragtag Film Society, said she is very excited, as it's only a few weeks away.
"Everybody's excited. We are only a few weeks away. The films are locked, the music is locked, we just need to get all the logistics taken care of and we're ready to have a fest," Pottinger said.
Bathrooms, parking and shuttles will be available for attendees of the fest.
"In addition to bathroom blocks, which are permanently installed, Porta Potties will be available at various locations around the 116-acre park," Pottinger said. "Porta Potties will also be available at an off-location drive-in nearby at the Holiday Inn Executive Center."
Pottinger said it is preferred attendees utilize parking garages downtown. Shuttles will do pickups from the Fifth and Walnut Street, Eighth and Cherry Street, and Tenth and Cherry Street garages. Attendees may also park at meters if they so choose.
Pod seating will be available at all venues within the park. Pods will be set up in two, three and four person groups, and each will be placed at least 10 feet apart.
Food will also be available at the park and food trucks will be within COMO Square, so attendees will be able to grab a bite to eat.
For more information about the fest and to buy tickets, visit truefalse.org.