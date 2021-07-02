MoDOT Highway Commission announces contractor for new Rocheport bridge
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced the Lunda Team as the official design-build contractor team for the Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport on Thursday afternoon.
The project is estimated to cost around $240 million. It was funded in part by an $81.2 million INFRA Grant, the largest competitive grant ever received by MoDOT.
Construction has a starting date of later this year and a completion date by the end of 2024.
Missourians rally in front of Governor's Mansion for Medicaid expansion
Over 300 Missourians from across the state gathered in front of the Governor's Mansion Thursday morning to voice their frustrations about the refusal to fund Medicaid expansion.
The rally took place the same day the expansion was supposed to take effect.
Crystal Brigman Mahaney, the Director of Missouri Jobs with Justice Communications, said it was an emotional day.
"Less than a year ago, we went to the polls to vote to put Medicaid expansion in our Missouri Constitution. So for months and months, so many Missourians, more than 275,000 have had so much hope," Brigman Mahaney said.
Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration has some people fired up
The annual Fire in the Sky celebration put on by the City of Columbia will be this Sunday at 9:15 p.m. at the American Legion Park.
It’s the 69th celebration and the first one in this location due to COVID-19s impact last year.
The celebration has been moved to the American Legion Park after being held at Cosmo-Bethel Park last year for social distancing.
In a news release, Columbia Parks and Recreation recommended viewing the fireworks from Nifong Park, Home Depot and the Hitt Street Parking Garage. The City said they "tested the viewing" and provided video examples of what fireworks would look like.
Missouri man freed after serving 11 years for marijuana possession
Thursday morning marked a new chapter of Robert Franklin's life. He was officially released from the Moberly Correctional Center after he was arrested in 2007.
He was arrested after being pulled over in Saline County.
"I got caught on the highway with a pound of marijuana and was sentenced to 22 years without probation or parole," Franklin said.
Franklin worked with Christina Frommer of the Canna Convict Project to get released. He got out on parole Thursday after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted his sentence in May.
Paul Wilson appointed as chief justice of Missouri Supreme Court
Judge Paul Wilson became chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri on Thursday.
Wilson succeeds George Draper III, who will still stay on the court.
Wilson graduated from Drury College for his undergraduate education and the University of Missouri for law. He clerked at the Supreme Court of Missouri and then the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit before becoming a litigation associate at the New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.