City of Columbia Public Works finalists joined together for a public meet and greet
The city's Public Works director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit.
The city has narrowed down the public works candidates from a pool of at least 15 to three.
New owner of Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals fires employees, closes facility
Employees from Platinum Health Systems, the company that bought Noble Health earlier this year, received an email last Thursday telling them that the company terminated their positions at the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospital, former employees told KOMU 8.
This comes after Noble Health suspended services at the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals in March. Noble Health then laid off 175 of their employees at the two hospitals. Platinum Health, a Texas-based company, then assumed control of both hospitals and nine of its clinics in April.
Broadband workshop helps expand internet access to rural Missourians
The workshop aims to help rural communities apply for federal funding to expand local broadband networks through the ReConnect program.
ReConnect loans and grants help expand access to high-speed internet for millions of people in rural America nationwide. The USDA has more than $1 billion available, from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Boonville police add extra patrols for early morning joggers
Boonville Police Chief Randy Ayers said police patrols will continue in the rest of the city as normal. He says the Boonville Police have not had any safety concerns with their joggers, but community members said they would feel safer with more police presence.
This new measure comes after attacks against joggers across the country.
Boone County health department adds 5 COVID-19 booster clinics
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has added additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those interested in the bivalent booster.
All clinics, which run from 2 to 6 p.m., are at PHHS, on West Worley Street. Appointments can be made at this link.
Marching Mizzou to perform at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener
Three hundred and fifty members of Marching Mizzou will perform during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener game at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night.
Last month, the Chiefs invited Marching Mizzou to perform at halftime of their home opener for the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Amy Knopps, the associate director of bands and director of Marching Mizzou.