Abortion rights advocates hold rally Sunday in Jefferson City
A rally for abortion rights in Jefferson City on Sunday brought out hundreds of people. Protesters carried signs, wrote on sidewalks with chalk, and discussed the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.
"Roe versus Wade was such a big overturn, and such a devastation to so many people, especially black, brown, and indigenous people with uteruses," said McCayla Montgomery, an organizer for the rally. "It definitely hurt[s] them more than anything else. I think Jeff City needs to come together and realize that we all need to be doing something to help everybody that is at more risk, other than just white women."
The protest also featured speeches from politicians Chimene Schwach, an African-American woman running for State Representative in the 47th District, and Jewel Kelly, and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
Columbia City Council to discuss making virtual public participation trial permanent
The Columbia City Council is set to revisit whether people can join commission meetings online, after a trial program for virtual access to committee meetings expired in June. Eligible boards for a possible permanent program include the Disabilities Commission and the Youth Advisory Council.
The trial program started in November 2021 after the council passed an ordinance allowing virtual meeting access for the Broadbrand Task Force, Disabilities Commission and Youth Advisory Council.
The program is intended to make attendance more accessible rather than for convenience. The city manager will provide the council with a report on expanding the virtual program to include additional boards and commissions.
Arrest made after water bead gun shooting in Columbia, four detained
Police arrested one person and detained four others after reports of shots fired with a water bead gun on Saturday night. Police say several masked individuals were firing pellets at bystanders in an SUV in the area of East Broadway and Ninth Street at around 8 p.m. Hunter Johnson, 18, was arrested for fourth-degree assault as a result of the shots fired.
"The behavior of these individuals created a significant risk for themselves and the public," said Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones.
Jones went on to say that police will treat any reports of shots fired as though a real gun is being used. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Missouri lawmaker resigns from House after fraud conviction
Rep. Tricia Derges resigned her seat after being convicted of falsely claiming she was giving patients stem cell treatments for COVID-19. Derges sent her resignation letter to House Speaker Rob Vescovo on Friday.
Derges was originally convicted in June on 22 counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
Federal prosecutors argued she claimed nearly $900,000 in federal funding for COVID-19 treatments that weren't performed or already had been performed. Prosecutors also allege she promoted amniotic fluid as a COVID-19 treatment and other diseases by falsely claiming it contained stem cells.
Several people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a Sunday shooting at a Copenhagen mall that left several people dead. Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen said police could not rule out the possibility that several people were involved in the attack.
Thomassen described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Dane. The shooting unfolded at multiple locations inside Field's, a shopping center in the Danish capital.
Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene. At least three people have been hospitalized.
Today, Monday, will have high temperatures in the 90s and a heat index reaching 100 to 105 degrees.
It will be a mostly sunny Independence Day with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon due to high humidity.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Missouri until Wednesday as temperatures near 100 degrees and nightly temperatures hover around 75 degrees.
This week will remain warm, with few chances for cooler temperatures.