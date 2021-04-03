Boone County churches prepare for in-person Easter services
Worshipers of the Christian faith are once again looking forward to Easter Sunday services. Only this time, they will get to celebrate in-person.
While churches hope to see some familiar and some new faces on Sunday, there is still some hesitancy from people wanting to physically gather with others. An upside to the pandemic? COVID-19 forced some churches to rethink conducting services virtually if they weren't already doing so.
This new platform will allow churches to celebrate the sacred holiday both in-person and online.
Shop Local Columbia Mo to host telethon for local businesses Saturday
To kick off a month-long initiative to support local businesses, Shop Local Columbia Mo will host a virtual telethon on Saturday.
The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring several local Columbia artists, including Colin LaVaute, Meredith Shaw, David Dearnley and Violet Vonder Haar.
Shop Local Columbia Mo plans to raise money awareness for local businesses during the month of April, specifically encouraging locals to support Columbia business by buying gift cards.
As House says no, Missouri economist details what's next for Medicaid expansion
The Missouri House voted Thursday against funding Medicare expansion in a new budget proposal.
The proposal passed despite Missouri voters approving of Medicare expansion, voting in favor of Amendment 2 last year.
While the House chose not to fund the expansion, the initiative is not dead.
Capitol Police officer killed, another injured after suspect rams car into police barrier outside building
One US Capitol Police officer has died and another is injured after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building Friday afternoon, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.
Pittman said the suspect in the attack has also died. The suspect was not on the radar of the US Capitol Police before the attack, but the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related, police said in an afternoon briefing.
Pittman added that the scene is still being processed, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery, stabbing
Columbia police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery and stabbing in west Columbia that sent a woman to the hospital Friday.
The woman was taken to the hospital for advanced medical care. She described the suspect as a white man in his 30s, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
Police have not found the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call the Columbia Police Department.
Forecast: a warm, dry, and breezy Easter weekend
Easter is nearly upon us! And while some Easters in mid-MO have brought cold rains, cloudy skies, or even snowflakes, we're going to be really fortunate with this year's weather. We will break down the forecast in today's Weather Story.
Saturday
Are you a fan of sunny skies? If so, Saturday is your day! We're looking at nearly wall to wall sunshine throughout the day. All that sun will help to warm things up to near 70 area-wide.
Our official forecast high is 70 degrees in Columbia, but there are indications that we could push it a degree or two warmer. This is possible due to the southwesterly winds, which will combine with the sun to make things mild.
Speaking of the wind, Saturday is also shaping up to be breezy. Winds should hover between 10 and 20 mph throughout the day, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Although it won't be a "hold onto your hats" type of day, please remember that vegetation is still very dry. Our humidity will also be low Saturday afternoon.