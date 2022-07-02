Abortion rights "It Won't Stop at Roe" protest takes place in Moberly
Crowds gathered in Moberly Friday night to protest the overturning of landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade. Around 30 to 40 people were expected to attend, but it is said more people than anticipated came to the protest.
"Why should I not let my voice be heard? Why should I not protest with these other people who have brought their small children here?" said Monique Wilson, a protester. "Their little girls don't know the rights that they had. They'll never know them now."
The name of the protest, "It Won't Stop at Roe," holds meaning to the protesters because of the confusion surrounding the use of emergency contraceptives and LGBTQ+ rights.
Signs warn residents to lock their cars, some residents report break-ins
Residents in southwest Columbia have complained about auto theft and burglary since the beginning of this year. Neighborhoods where residents have complained include Georgetown, Forest Ridge, and others near Chapel Hill.
"My car was ransacked and vandalized last night," said homeowner Misty Du Bose. "Looks like three teenagers. It looks like they set off a fire extinguisher, powder-type bomb, or something like that in my car. It does not appear anything was taken."
Other residents have also reported instances involving three teenagers. South on Scott Boulevard, there is now a flashing sign guiding residents on how to prevent vehicle break-ins.
Parson talks about plans for income tax cut for Missourians
During a press conference Friday discussing future action for remaining legislative items, Gov. Parson announced his plans to create permanent tax cuts. The cuts would be intended to provide relief to Missouri tax payers.
"Under our plan, not only will the top income tax rate be reduced for everyone, the first $16,000 in earned income for single filers and $32,000 for joint filers will be tax free," Parson said.
Parson also referenced plans for a special session to address agriculture tax credit, stating that he looked forward to passing a minimum 6-year sunset on agriculture tax credit.
California under boil water order due to E coli contamination
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a boil water order for the city of California, Friday afternoon. A press release from Friday said the city found E. coli and coliform in the water after routine testing.
E. coli are bacteria that indicate the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. The bacteria can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, as well as other symptoms.
Residents are advised to take the following actions: Boil water for three minutes before drinking or cooking, do not use ice from an automatic ice maker or any ice maker that uses unboiled water, disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them in a teaspoon of bleach per gallon of clean water for at least one minute, and let water cool before drinking.
Boone County's COVID-19 community level changes to "high"
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced Friday that the COVID-19 community level has changed from "low" to "high". The health department says there has been a gradual increase in cases since the beginning of May.
A total of 51 positive tests were recorded on June 29, according to the Public Health Department. The department also says 38 COVID-19 patients are in local hospitals, and of those patients two are in the ICU.
"But we have seen an increase in cases over the past few weeks or so," said Sara Humm, Senior Planner for the Boone County Health Department. "And so, obviously, with and increase in cases comes an increase of awareness of that exactly means for people."