Friday Night Fever Week 3
Catch up on all the latest scores and highlights from Week 3 of Friday Night Fever, which showcases more than 13 area teams.
Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students
Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at any time they choose.
The email said that the addition of the service was a result of community input. TutorMe will be paid for using ESSER COVID relief funds.
Recreational marijuana stays on the November ballot, for now
The Cole County Circuit Court case Joy Sweeney v. Ashcroft was dismissed on Friday, leaving the legalization of marijuana on the ballot.
Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the case because the plaintiff, Joy Sweeney, failed to prove that she was a legal resident of Missouri.
WWU students start petition for more sanitary food options in Tucker Dining Hall
Tucker Dining Hall is the primary dining hall on WWU's campus, according to the junior that started the petition, Emma Eliason.
Eliason said this semester, the cafeteria has hit an all-time low.
Boone County sees high demand for new bivalent COVID boosters
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department will begin administering bivalent formulation booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a free clinic this Saturday.
The clinics are by appointment only, and appointments are limited. All of the available appointments quickly filled up, and the department added two additional clinics due to the high demand. Both of those clinics filled up within an hour.