Columbia City Council denies Cherry Street Hotel parking proposal
At its Monday night meeting, the Columbia City Council voted on proposed updates to the Cherry Street Hotel and further discussed the proposed budget for 2021-2022.
On July 19, the city council unanimously approved three items relating to construction of the site. They denied a fourth, a parking proposal that they deemed unfair. The council then gave the developers a month to change their proposal.
On Monday night, the council denied the proposed parking agreement for the second time. According to council members, the new proposal was too similar to the previous one.
The council also held its first public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget. The total budget is $444 million with $62 million coming from the general fund. That fund includes public health and safety, roads, parks, and administration.
Jefferson City School District to require masks when social distancing cannot be maintained
The Jefferson City School District will require masks in indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained, according to a news release from the district.
The mandate is effective as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.
According to the mandate, masks should be worn on buses, while entering district buildings, in common areas, during passing periods and during small groups. Any time a distance of 3-feet cannot be maintained, masks will be required.
In a classroom, as long as seats are 3-feet apart, masks can be removed. Masks can also be removed if students are seated at a table or desk when there is plexiglass used as a barrier.
Mid-Missouri farmers face issues from flooding, extreme heat
This summer, farmers have faced many issues due to flooded land and high heat conditions.
When John Uhlig began preparations for this year's soft opening of Elderblossom View vineyard, flooding from a nearby property closed the only road to get to the property.
Several different bands were set to perform, but once they got inside the property, they couldn't get out. No guests could get to the vineyard either.
Over at Cultivate Co., an apple orchard and flower farm in Columbia, flooding brought a herd of issues for farmer Greg Dyer.
"Some deer getting in when they never have before, but this weather is pushing them in different directions," Dyer said.
This summer also saw extreme heat in late July and early August, with temperatures in the upper 90s.
"It's been hot the last few weeks, which is a challenge for the plants," Adam Saunders, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture co-founder, said.
Missouri veterans reflect on the fall of Afghanistan
Within the past 24 hours, the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul has fallen to Taliban fighters. Now, thousands of Afghan citizens fear for their lives as the terrorist group has taken control of the national government.
While thousands are displaced and try to escape Taliban forces, many U.S. veterans at home are frustrated by the fall of the government that took more than 20 years to protect and fund.
Shawn Lee is currently an attorney based in Kansas City, but served with the 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in 2010.
“This is a refugee crisis. The Taliban may have changed some, but they still have violent, sadistic killers in their employment. And so the Afghan people have a reason to be afraid, because there will be, there will be crimes against humanity, because that's what this organization is known for,” Lee said. “My concern is that we have basically regressed to a pre-2001 position where a violent, extremist organization runs a country now, and that they are going to immediately start re-growing al Qaeda and re-exporting terrorism.”
MU mask, COVID policies look different than 2020's guidelines
Going into the school year last year versus this year looks a little different. Masks are back like last year, but this year, the University of Missouri will be full capacity with in-person classes and activities.
As of Aug. 2, MU's new policy requires students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks in the classroom and meeting rooms on campus. In all other indoor spaces, the university will require unvaccinated people to wear masks and recommends masks for fully vaccinated people.
In its announcement about the new masking guidelines, the university listed these exceptions:
- When you are alone in a workspace
- When your workspace has at least a 6-foot distance between all employees or has physical barriers between employees like plexiglass or cubicle wall
- When you are eating or drinking and 6 feet away from others or divided by physical barrier
- When you are with small numbers of people you consistently live or work with daily (known as a stable group) including roommates, officemates or lab co-workers.
This year's campus message also said "vaccinated individuals can avoid quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, which allows them to continue participating in in-person activities at the university."