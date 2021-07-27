Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk to step down
Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk has stepped down, according to news release from the MU News Bureau.
The University of Missouri and Sterk mutually agreed he would step down once a new leader is found. The news release did not include reasons for his departure. He had two years left on his contract.
“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics."
A national search for an athletic director will begin immediately.
Businesses vary in enforcing mask guidance amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Some businesses are opting to require masks as cases continue to rise across the state.
Major retailers in town like Walmart, Hy-Vee and Gerbes will not require masks, but will encourage them.
Valhalla's Gate announced on Facebook on Friday that they would begin requiring masks in event spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Yellow Dog Bookshop will also continue to require masks for patrons.
Meanwhile D&H Drug Store is encouraging patrons to wear masks if they are visiting the business. If they are receiving a service considered "close-contact" like getting their vaccine dose or getting their blood pressure taken, masks are required.
Parson tweets opposition to mask mandates, says it ignores real solution and erodes public trust
As the city and county of St. Louis begin its reinstated mask mandate on Monday, Governor Mike Parson says mandates, "ignore the real solution and erode public trust."
Parson tweeted Monday morning, saying the re-imposed mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, is wrong and goes against current CDC guidelines.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN that the CDC is examining whether to reinstate mask guidance even for fully vaccinated people in public as the delta variant continues its surge. As of July 21, the variant accounts for 89.9% of cases in Missouri.
Parson continued and said the policies that don't consider vaccination status, "reduce the incentive of getting the vaccine and undermine its integrity."
MU social justice center employees respond to restructuring
Less than a month before the fall semester begins, several employees from MU's social justice centers have stepped down from their positions, citing a "lack of professionalism" in the workplace.
In April, many employees were told their positions would no longer exist due to a, "restructuring of the centers," which include the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, the LGBTQ Resource Center and the Multicultural Center. The restructuring was paused in May, which meant a July 1 implementation was no longer the case.
Details of this lack of professionalism in the LGBTQ Center were recently put in detail by Eli Kean, a former coordinator, on Twitter.
In Kean's now viral tweets, they said they were deeply worried for the future of marginalized students at Mizzou.
US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions
The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday.
"Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," the White House official said.
The official also pointed to the CDC's recent advisory against traveling to the United Kingdom due to a surge in cases there.
Biden's top officials launched interagency working groups last month with the European Union, Britain, Canada and Mexico to look for how and when travel and border restrictions would be lifted. The groups are overseen by the White House Covid-19 response team and the National Security Council. They include representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with officials from the Departments of State, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and Transportation.