Missouri utility crews deploy for Hurricane Idalia recovery
As Hurricane Idalia approaches the Florida Gulf Coast, utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are on their way to Florida to aid in recovery efforts.
The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) has organized a group of lineworker crews from 15 utilities across the state. The group is traveling to Jacksonville, Florida, preparing to respond to power outages at municipal utilities after the storm passes.
The combined response involves 68 lineworkers and other utility personnel from the 13 Missouri cities of Carthage, Chillicothe, Columbia, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Kennett, Macon, Nixa, Odessa, Palmyra, Poplar Bluff, and Springfield, according to a press release.
What to know about the newest COVID variant and the newest vaccine
With the new COVID-19 variant "Pirola" becoming more prominent, a new COVID vaccine looms in the near future.
Dr. Laura Morris, co-chair of MU Health Care's COVID vaccine committee, said the new vaccine will be specifically targeted to the most prevalent COVID variants.
Health recommendations will be to stay updated on vaccines, especially for older populations.
Missouri Task Force 1 members, canines return from Maui wildfire relief efforts
Members from Missouri Task Force 1, including the four canine handlers, their dogs and two incident support teams, made their way back home from Maui, Hawaii, over the weekend.
On Tuesday, the four handlers received challenge coins from the Missouri Department of Public Safety for their efforts in assisting in the devastating Maui wildfires. The handlers shared what they experienced out in the field with their dogs in the severe conditions.
The dogs wore booties at all times during their mission because the concrete could ranged anywhere from 140 to 170 degrees. Even if they weren't on pavement, task force members still had to protect their dogs from remaining hotspots and sharp debris on the ground.
Upward Mobility Project to address local poverty rates with $100,000 donation
The Boone County Community Services department were excited to announce a $100,000 dollar donation from Cradle to Career Alliance last week. The Cradle to Career Alliance is a nonprofit who helps improve the lives of people in Boone County. Cradle to Career Alliance also helped with authorizing the Upward Mobility Action plan in hopes of uplifting residents into a brighter future for themselves and their families.
Joanne Nelson, director of Boone County Community Services department, says the project is an outgrowth of the Upward Mobility Action plan that the county delivered in June 2022 with funding from the Urban Institute.
In May 2021, the county was selected as one of eight nationwide participants in the Upward Mobility Cohort and received funds from the Urban Institute.
City of Mexico plans renovation project for Kiwanis Lake
Kiwanis Lake in Mexico's Plunkett Park is completely overrun with algae. However, the city of Mexico is forming a plan to restore the lake and help with its upkeep, according to Chad Shoemaker, director of Mexico Parks and Recreation.
Kiwanis in particular has a build up of phosphorous, and any sudden removal of algae buildup could be dangerous for the lake's fish, according to Shoemaker.
While the algae bloom on Kiwanis Lake does make fishing very difficult, it does not pose any safety risks to park visitors. The lake's non-toxic algae bloom means a longer-term solution is being searched for.