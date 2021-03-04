BOONE COUNTY - The modified health order in Boone County starts on Thursday at noon for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
The new order lets all Boone County businesses return to their normal operating hours. The previous order restricted bars and restaurants serving alcohol to close at midnight.
As with the previous health orders, there is no official capacity on restaurants, bars and retail shops. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services' Public information specialist explained those capacities are determined by social distancing.
"Bars and restaurants still need to make sure that they're maintaining what we call a social distancing occupancy," Sara Humm said. "That means making sure they're practicing social distancing between groups and tables and making sure they have space in their restaurant or bar to be able to do that."
Businesses must ensure there is at least 6 feet between customers, whether at tables or standing, to comply with the most updated health order. Capacity limitations are increasing for entertainment venues in Boone County.
Entertainment venues, as defined in the health order, are nightclubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys, dance halls, child entertainment facilities and similar businesses. Those establishments are able to increase the gathering capacity to 50% of normal capacity or a max of 200 persons, whichever is less for that particular business.
The new health order adds a provision to entertainment venues regarding children and persons under the age of 10. The capacity in businesses such as child entertainment facilities and arcades are limited to 100 children with a total capacity of 200 persons. All children over the age of 10 must wear a face covering in these businesses.
The mask mandate in Boone County will remain in place until the end of the modified health order, March 24. It can be extended or rescinded, along with any provisions of the current health order, before that expiration date.
All businesses in Boone County still must abide by social distancing guidelines of 6 feet between customers with the new health order. Restaurants and bars can have a maximum party of up to 10 guests at a single table. Humm explained the health department's next steps for the county.
"As soon as we put out one health order, we're already looking toward the next health order to look at what the metrics are," Humm said. "We look at the [COVID-19] data we're seeing, in addition to seeing how our hospitals doing with their capacity, and what our numbers are for the hospitalized folk because of COVID."
Any businesses with questions about the new health order can email the health department at businessesguidance@como.gov. The health department explained it is happy to answer any businesses' questions on how they can best serve their customers safely.